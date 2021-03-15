Even with Livers injured, Michigan earns No. 1 seed in East

Michigan earned a No. 1 seed in the East Regional a day after announcing its second-leading scorer has an injury that could keep him out of the NCAA Tournament.

Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot that prevented him from playing in a Big Ten Tournament semifinal loss to Ohio State.

Michigan opens its tournament run Saturday against the winner of Thursday’s matchup between Mount St. Mary’s and Texas Southern.

Other first-round games in the region include Colorado vs. Georgetown, BYU vs. Michigan State and Alabama vs. Iona.

