Even with Livers injured, Michigan earns No. 1 seed in East

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Michigan earned a No. 1 seed in the East Regional a day after announcing its second-leading scorer has an injury that could keep him out of the NCAA Tournament.

Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot that prevented him from playing in a Big Ten Tournament semifinal loss to Ohio State.

Michigan opens its tournament run Saturday against the winner of Thursday’s matchup between Mount St. Mary’s and Texas Southern.

Other first-round games in the region include Colorado vs. Georgetown, BYU vs. Michigan State and Alabama vs. Iona.

3/14/2021 9:39:15 PM (GMT -4:00)

