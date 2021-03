MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In Marshall County, a 34-year-old man is in critical condition after getting hit by a car.

It happened Saturday night just before 9:40 in the 14000 block of Michigan Road.

Police say a car driven by 24-year-old Brittany Jensen hit James Shuck.

The crash remains under investigation.

