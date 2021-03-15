Drew Brees to join NBC sports and call Notre Dame football games in the fall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, Purdue legend and future NFL hall of Famer Drew Brees announced his retirement.

On Monday morning, Brees told the world on the Today Show he will join the NBC Sports team.

One role he will have with NBC sports, on top of NFL coverage, is to be the color commentator alongside Mike Tirico for Notre Dame football games on NBC.

Brees played Notre Dame four times in his college career. He played inside Rock’s House three times - in 1997, 1998 and 2000.

Brees’ second game on the call will be on September 18, in a matchup between Notre Dame and his alma mater Purdue.

NBC also confirmed to 16 News Now this news means Tony Dungy will no longer be in the booth for Notre Dame football games.

Dungy will still play a role in NBC’s NFL Coverage.

