Candlelight vigil held for 6-year-old found dead in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found dead Friday evening after being reported as missing two hours earlier.

“She lit up a room. She’s so intelligent, so beautiful and spunky,” Grace’s nana Kelli Howard said.

Those are the words that the nana of 6-year-old Grace Ross uses to describe her beloved granddaughter. “And she would sit on my lap and tell me that she would snuggle me until I’m 100.”

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday in New Carlisle in Grace’s memory after she was found dead Friday evening.

“I wanted the family of Gracie to know that we as a community love them and care about them. That’s all this is for. We just want to show our support,” Brad Ellett who helped organize the vigil said.

Family, friends, and people in the community gathered together to pray, share stories of Grace, and light candles in her honor.

“She liked my jewelry. I always told her that when her fingers got big enough to fit these rings that she could have them, and her hands never got to be past a baby’s hands,” Howard said.

Grace’s family says they are so grateful for the outpouring of support they’ve received after losing their beautiful, young girl. “I want to thank the community for everything that they’ve done and all the support they’re showing the family. Just continue to pray for us because this is going to be a very long road, and a very hard process to ever go through. I don’t wish this on anyone. I love her, and I hope that she’s with family in Heaven.”

The investigation into Grace’s death is ongoing.

A fundraiser has been set up to help the family during this difficult time, click here to visit.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.