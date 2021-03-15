Advertisement

Candlelight vigil held for 6-year-old found dead in New Carlisle

By Carly Miller
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found dead Friday evening after being reported as missing two hours earlier.

“She lit up a room. She’s so intelligent, so beautiful and spunky,” Grace’s nana Kelli Howard said.

Those are the words that the nana of 6-year-old Grace Ross uses to describe her beloved granddaughter. “And she would sit on my lap and tell me that she would snuggle me until I’m 100.”

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday in New Carlisle in Grace’s memory after she was found dead Friday evening.

“I wanted the family of Gracie to know that we as a community love them and care about them. That’s all this is for. We just want to show our support,” Brad Ellett who helped organize the vigil said.

Family, friends, and people in the community gathered together to pray, share stories of Grace, and light candles in her honor.

“She liked my jewelry. I always told her that when her fingers got big enough to fit these rings that she could have them, and her hands never got to be past a baby’s hands,” Howard said.

Grace’s family says they are so grateful for the outpouring of support they’ve received after losing their beautiful, young girl. “I want to thank the community for everything that they’ve done and all the support they’re showing the family. Just continue to pray for us because this is going to be a very long road, and a very hard process to ever go through. I don’t wish this on anyone. I love her, and I hope that she’s with family in Heaven.”

The investigation into Grace’s death is ongoing.

A fundraiser has been set up to help the family during this difficult time, click here to visit.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide investigating death of 6-year-old in New Carlisle
UPDATE: Police identify six-year-old girl found dead in New Carlisle
car crash
Fatal head-on crash leaves one dead, another injured
People hold rally for 2-year-old found dead
People hold rally for 2-year-old found dead
Indianapolis police are looking for 25-year-old Malik Halfacre in relation to a quadruple...
Missing six-month-old found unharmed amid fatal shooting investigation
42-year-old arrested for child molestation in LaPorte County
Laporte County Man arrested for child molestation

Latest News

Grace Ross Vigil
Grace Ross Vigil - clipped version
2 dead after boating accident in LaPorte County
police lights
Goshen Police arrest 16-year-old male for sexual assault
Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen car