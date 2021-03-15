2 dead after boating accident in LaPorte County

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - According to a press release from the Indiana Department of Natural resources, a boating accident led to the death of two adult males in LaPorte County.

Indiana Conservation Officers and the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Officers from both agencies responded to a private body of water near US 421 and Interstate 94 early this afternoon after receiving a report of two individuals who had fallen in the water while fishing.

A search was immediately initiated, and two deceased adult males were located. A joint investigation with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana Conservation Officers is ongoing.

Identities of the victims are being withheld pending family notifications.

