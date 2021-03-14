South Bend Farmer’s Market hosts Artisan Market

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Farmer’s Market hosted a market for local artisans.

From 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, you could find all kinds of handmade products at the market, like skincare and jewelry.

Those at the market say this is a great way to support local business owners after a challenging year.

“I’m at a loss for words because it is one of the most welcoming places. When you want to look for something that is handmade that people have put their heart and soul into, this is the place to come to. And I feel very much at home with all of the other vendors that are here,” Russell’s Trees and Treasures Co-Owner Raquel Russell said.

The South Bend Farmer’s Market will be open again next Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

