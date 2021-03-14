Advertisement

South Bend Farmer’s Market hosts Artisan Market

By Carly Miller
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Farmer’s Market hosted a market for local artisans.

From 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, you could find all kinds of handmade products at the market, like skincare and jewelry.

Those at the market say this is a great way to support local business owners after a challenging year.

“I’m at a loss for words because it is one of the most welcoming places. When you want to look for something that is handmade that people have put their heart and soul into, this is the place to come to. And I feel very much at home with all of the other vendors that are here,” Russell’s Trees and Treasures Co-Owner Raquel Russell said.

The South Bend Farmer’s Market will be open again next Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide investigating death of 6-year-old in New Carlisle
UPDATE: Police identify six-year-old girl found dead in New Carlisle
16 News Now spoke with the Lakeshore Public School Superintendent and he says he’s angry about...
Lakeshore Public School teacher faces backlash for Facebook post
One person is in the hospital after his vehicle hit multiple trees in St. Joseph County.
One in hospital after crashing into trees at high speed
A crash investigation is underway after a car rolled over in a roundabout in Granger Thursday.
Officials respond to rollover crash in roundabout
Police lights
Police pursuit ends in crash; suspect arrested

Latest News

If you’re looking for a fun way to get out of the house, Generations Adventureplex in Mishawaka...
Generations Adventureplex offers fun activities for whole family
car crash
Fatal head-on crash leaves one dead, another injured
Police were responding to a shots fired call in Benton Harbor when they received another call...
Driver killed in Benton Harbor shooting
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St....
2nd Chance: Poppy