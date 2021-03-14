Quiet end to the weekend, Rain/snow possible Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and turning cold overnight. Remember SPRING AHEAD! Turn those clocks forward 1 hour before bed so you aren’t confused or late in the morning! Low of 33.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day. Winds are a little breezy especially in the evening. Clouds increase late in the day ahead of our next system Monday. Staying warm. High of 52.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow moving in during the morning. There will be two waves of moisture. The first will be a rain/sleet/snow mix that will last into the early afternoon. No accumulation is expected, but with snow/sleet a few slick spots late in the day are possible. The second wave of moisture looks to be a mix of sleet and snow changing to showers after midnight. High temperatures only in the upper 30s to low 40s. High of 40.

TUESDAY: The mix changes to snow after midnight and ends quickly during the early morning hours. We will see some afternoon sun which will take temperatures back up into the upper 40s. High of 49.

LONGE RANGE: Mostly cloudy skies linger into Wednesday with showers possible Thursday into Friday. The weekend and first few days of spring look dry and warming into the middle to upper 50s by the end of our ten day forecast period.

SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK MARCH 14-20: Join Matt every morning next week to learn about a different type of severe weather and how you can prepare for these types of bad weather ahead of spring. Topics include thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail, flooding, winds and the difference between a watch and a warning! Monday we will look at severe thunderstorms!

Daily Climate Report: Saturday, March 13TH 2021

Saturday’s High: 56

Saturday’s Low: 21

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.