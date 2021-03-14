People hold rally for 2-year-old found dead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, people gathered for a rally in downtown South Bend for 2-year-old Haylee Shreve who was found dead on March 1.

The rally was called “Be Haylee’s Voice” and took place outside the Child Abuse Protection Services building.

Loved ones said they will continue making their voices heard until they get answers.

“And it was shocking at first. I didn’t want to believe it. And then it came to...yeah she’s really gone...The first couple of days were really hard. You know, looking at her pictures, seeing her smile. It keeps me motivated, it keeps me going. It just gave me a sign that I need to be her voice,” said family member Ashley Hartman.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide said it will take weeks before the cause and manner of Shreve’s death is determined.

Shreve’s mother spoke to 16 News Now off camera and said on the morning of Shreve’s death, she found her daughter in her bed face down, “ice cold” and not breathing, before calling 911.

Some other family members, however, said they were told a different story and are not sure what to believe at this point.

“It’s very frustrating because nobody knows answers. It’s he said, she said stuff. No one knows the true story,” Hartman said.

In 2018, Shreve was severely abused by her father Cody Balandzich: suffering multiple fractures and bruises all over her body.

Her father is currently behind bars.

Hartman said she was the first to discover the injuries while babysitting and notified DCS.

“I babysat her a lot. We were very close...Bright, beautiful, smiley. Always cheerful, rarely cried. She was just the world to everybody...,” Hartman said.

This is a developing story.

