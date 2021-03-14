Missing six-month-old found unharmed amid fatal shooting investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Homicide detectives are looking into a quadruple homicide in Indianapolis early Sunday morning. They have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Malik Halfacre.

A statewide AMBER Alert was declared at 3 A.M. Saturday morning for six-month-old Malia Halfacre. Police believe that Malik took Malia from the scene.

But hours later, the AMBER Alert was cancelled as IMPD announced that they had located Malia, unharmed. Detectives continue to look for Malik, who they say is considered armed and dangerous.

He’s believed to be driving a black 2012 Chevy Impala with an Indiana ‘In God We Trust’ license plate CJA272. Anyone with information about this incident or his whereabouts should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

