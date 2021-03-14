Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen car

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is in arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen car.

30-year-old LaPorte resident Joshua Murray was speeding near the intersection of Franklin Street and 11th Street when an officer initiated a traffic stop.

Murray refused to stop, leading to a car chase throughout the northwest side of Michigan City. The driver eventually stopped in the 1600 block of West 10th Street before fleeing on foot. Murray tripped over a fence while attempting to evade officers and was arrested.

Officers discovered the vehicle Murray was operating had been reported stolen. Evidence was also found inside the vehicle that was associated with narcotic usage. The vehicle Murray was operating had been impounded so it could be returned to its owner.

Officers also learned that Murray had the following active arrest warrants through the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department: Escape (Level 6 Felony), Possession of a Syringe (Level 6 Felony), Theft (Level 6 Felony), False Identity Statement (A-Misdemeanor) and Possession of Marijuana (B-Misdemeanor).

He was not issued a bond and has a probable cause hearing scheduled.

