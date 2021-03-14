Laporte County Man arrested for child molestation

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police arrested a LaPorte County man for multiple counts of child molestation Thursday afternoon.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, William R Hoaglan turned himself in at his residence. Shortly thereafter, he was taken to the Sheriff’s Office, before later being taken to the LaPorte County Jail where he is now housed on a $100,005 cash-only bond.

Hoaglan faces one Level 1 felony count of child molesting, and five separate counts of Level 4 felony child molesting.

The investigation is ongoing.



Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.