Generations Adventureplex offers fun activities for whole family

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a fun way to get out of the house, Generations Adventureplex in Mishawaka has several fun activities you can check out.

You can find everything from an arcade to laser tag to ax throwing and more.

Your temperature will be checked at the door, and everyone is required to wear a mask.

An upcoming job fair next week could even give you the opportunity to work there.

“We are looking for candidates that are willing to be cross-trained in all of our different areas. So cafe, kitchen, all of our different attractions. They might become an ax-throwing coach. They might be at the bowling counter. You never know!” General Manager Nathan Sherman said.

The job fair starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and Sherman says they are looking for people available on nights and weekends.

