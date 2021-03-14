Barkov scores twice as Panthers beat Blackhawks 4-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Aleksander Barkov had two goals and an assist, and the Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2.

Carter Verhaeghe added a goal and an assist as the Panthers earned their third straight win. Frank Vatrano also scored, and Anthony Duclair had two assists in his first game back since Feb. 27.

Brandon Hagel and Adam Boqvist scored for the Blackhawks, which lost to the Panthers for the third time this season.

Kevin Lankinen had 31 saves.

Florida grabbed control with three goals in a scoring burst in the second period.

