Barkov scores twice as Panthers beat Blackhawks 4-2

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Aleksander Barkov had two goals and an assist, and the Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2.

Carter Verhaeghe added a goal and an assist as the Panthers earned their third straight win. Frank Vatrano also scored, and Anthony Duclair had two assists in his first game back since Feb. 27.

Brandon Hagel and Adam Boqvist scored for the Blackhawks, which lost to the Panthers for the third time this season.

Kevin Lankinen had 31 saves.

Florida grabbed control with three goals in a scoring burst in the second period.

3/13/2021 10:07:00 PM (GMT -5:00)

