Advertisement

Whitko Community Schools offering employees voucher for getting vaccine

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - A Michiana school district is offering $100 bonuses to employees who get vaccinated.

Starting this Monday, vaccinations will be available for all K-thru-12 educational personnel throughout the state of Indiana.

Whitko Community Schools wants its teachers and employees to get a shot, so any employee that gets a vaccine will get $100, courtesy of the federal CARES funds.

If you already received your vaccine, all you need to do is show your CDC card to claim a voucher.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Haylee was found dead inside a home in...
Community searching for answers in unexpected death of South Bend 2-year-old
Police lights
Police pursuit ends in crash; suspect arrested
A crash investigation is underway after a car rolled over in a roundabout in Granger Thursday.
Officials respond to rollover crash in roundabout
Family questions if authorities investigated properly
Family questioning if authorities handled Feb. 5 incident properly
The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday at State Road 933 and Brother Andre Drive,...
Officials respond after crash near Saint Mary’s College

Latest News

Vaccine Tracker: Looking at scheduling concerns
Vaccine Tracker: County vaccine updates and digging into scheduling problems
Coronavirus trends heading in positive direction for St. Joseph County
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan: All adults eligible for vaccine April 5
Vaccine Tracker: One Year Later
Vaccine Tracker: One year from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic