Whitko Community Schools offering employees voucher for getting vaccine

Ind. (WNDU) - A Michiana school district is offering $100 bonuses to employees who get vaccinated.

Starting this Monday, vaccinations will be available for all K-thru-12 educational personnel throughout the state of Indiana.

Whitko Community Schools wants its teachers and employees to get a shot, so any employee that gets a vaccine will get $100, courtesy of the federal CARES funds.

If you already received your vaccine, all you need to do is show your CDC card to claim a voucher.

