Vaccine Tracker: County vaccine updates and digging into scheduling problems

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In Friday’s Vaccine Tracker coverage, the Elkhart County Health Officer held a press conference to share updates on the county’s fight against COVID-19.

Elkhart County reporting last week that a shipment of the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine had not shown up. On Friday, Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait said they finally got the shipment but instead of around 900 doses requested, they only got 100.

“Well it’s here, but its’s unfortunate that its only 100 doses. So, I think what’s happening at the state level is they’re holding onto the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for these mass vaccination sites.” Dr. Wait says. “So we were a little bit disappointed that we only got 100 doses so at this point in time. Those 100 doses will go to those homebound patients that we have.”

The county sharing that homebound patients are able to get vaccinated in their homes with that single dose vaccine. Dr. Wait says you’ll need to contact REAL Services in Elkhart to start the process to get a home vaccination, you can reach out to them at 574-322-4185.

Elkhart County now has 13 vaccination sites and is giving 1,500 vaccinations per week. They say as early as next week that could increase by 500 doses; that’s good news for expanding appointment availability.

The goal is to have 70% of the county vaccinated, and they’re making a strong effort to reach out to the Hispanic community that makes up about a quarter of the population in the county.

Like with many counties, having enough doses to meet demand is an issue. Elkhart says that it is possible to get more Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the end of March.

St. Joseph County also providing an update on the fight against COVID-19. The county says their vaccination process has been running mostly smooth while reporting about 10% of the county is fully vaccinated. The numbers we crunched at WNDU show it could be as high as 13.2% using public data online.

One interesting development Dr. Fox touched on is there is a glitch on the state’s vaccinateion sign-up website ourshot.in.gov as some vaccination sites are pushing residents too far out in the future.

If you select a day at a given vaccination site in the state and that site shows no appointments for that day, you can click the “find next available appointment” button. The problem is that button may push you too far out. For example, I clicked that button and it pushed me to March 18th from March 13th. The issue is when I clicked March 17th there is a whole day’s worth of appointments available. So always check the previous days just to be sure, you might be able to get in earlier.

I checked some sites in Elkhart and ran into this same issue, so this could very likely be a statewide problem.

Dr. Mark Fox, Deputy Health Officer for St. Joseph County, provided data about age groups and vaccination rate. He was asked about 50-55 age group possibly being hesitant to get the vaccine based on the data provided. His explanation is that the glitch in ourshot.in.gov could possibly be skewing the data.

“We have had glitches with people signing up because of a problem with the registration sites. We still had, before I came here, we had 96 available today at St. Hedwig. We have not perceived that was due to hesitancy in that 50-55 age range as much as that technical snafu that we encountered,” Dr. Fox says.

I reached out to the Indiana State Department of Health for an update in fixing the problem but have not yet heard back.

Also, on the scheduling issue, we’ve gotten reports of difficulty signing up in Berrien County. I reached out to the Berrien County Health Department for clarification.

Here:s the website I will be referencing:

http://bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information

If you go to the website above and see a blue box that reads “We’re sorry. There are no appointments available at this time” that means the health department has no openings. However, in that same box the county will post a link to sign-up when they do have openings.

Here’s what you can do is you can do if the health department doesn’t have openings in Berrien County. You can check the Meijer location in Benton Harbor just register through this website: https://clinic.meijer.com/

You can also try Rite Aid locations around the county: https://www.riteaid.com/covid-19

Or Spectrum Health Lakeland: https://www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine-information-center

The county is hoping to get even more vaccine doses soon, especially with the latest announcement that Michigan is expanding eligibility on April 5th to all adults in the state.

“It is wonderful that we are moving at a pace where eligibility for vaccination continues to expand. However, we as a state and as a country are still limited by the number of vaccines at our disposal to administer to our residents. Here in Berrien County, we are getting as many vaccines out in a given week as we receive in a given week,” Gillian Conrad says. She is the communications manager with Berrien County.

As always, we’ll keep an eye on vaccine supply in Michiana. If you have questions about the vaccination process or issues you want us to dig into, email us at 16NewsNow@wndu.com or email zach.horner@wndu.com. You can always message us on Facebook as well.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.