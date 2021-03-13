Advertisement

Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michigan for 3/12

By 16 News Now and Megan Smedley
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Here are the scores from games in Michigan on Friday, March 12.

Boys

Kalamazoo Central, 61, Lakeshore, 54

St. Joseph, 49, Portage Central, 41

South Haven, 31, Niles, 27

Buchanan, 53, Berrien Springs, 40

Coloma, 65, Gobles, 24

Lawton, 46, Watervliet, 43

Edwardsburg, 69, Hartford, 21

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy, 71, Eau Claire, 58

Cassopolis, 55, Decatur, 29

Bloomingdale, 66, Mendon, 53

White Pigeon, 61, Marcellus, 52

Schoolcraft, 81, Constantine, 65

Girls

Niles, 52, South Haven, 37

Gobles, 52, Coloma, 21

Calhoun Christian, 48, Benton Harbor, 26

Decatur, 48, Cassopolis, 43

Schoolcraft, 55, Constantine, 28

Richard Gull Lake, 55, Vicksburg, 32

