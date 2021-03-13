Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michigan for 3/12

Mich. (WNDU) -

Here are the scores from games in Michigan on Friday, March 12.

Boys

Kalamazoo Central, 61, Lakeshore, 54

St. Joseph, 49, Portage Central, 41

South Haven, 31, Niles, 27

Buchanan, 53, Berrien Springs, 40

Coloma, 65, Gobles, 24

Lawton, 46, Watervliet, 43

Edwardsburg, 69, Hartford, 21

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy, 71, Eau Claire, 58

Cassopolis, 55, Decatur, 29

Bloomingdale, 66, Mendon, 53

White Pigeon, 61, Marcellus, 52

Schoolcraft, 81, Constantine, 65

Girls

Niles, 52, South Haven, 37

Gobles, 52, Coloma, 21

Calhoun Christian, 48, Benton Harbor, 26

Decatur, 48, Cassopolis, 43

Schoolcraft, 55, Constantine, 28

Richard Gull Lake, 55, Vicksburg, 32

