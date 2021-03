Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Hoosier Hysteria Boys Regionals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from Saturday’s regionals across Indiana.

Class 4A:

Michigan City Regional

Riley 44 - Valparaiso 36

Gary West 68 - Elkhart 34

Championship: Riley vs. Gary West

Class 3A:

South Bend Washington Regional

St. Joseph 84 - Twin Lakes 58

Hammond 51 - New Prairie 34

Championship: St. Joseph vs. Hammond

New Castle Regional

NorthWood 44 - New Castle 42

Leo 79 - Mississinewa 49

Championship: NorthWood vs. Leo

Class 2A:

North Judson Regional

Bowman Academy 52 - Boone Grove 50

Fort Wayne Blackhawk 68 - Churubusco 55

Championship: Bowman Academy vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk

Lapel Regional

Blackford 52 - Wapahani 45

Rossville 47 - Rochester 30

Championship: Blackford vs. Rossville

Class 1A:

Triton Regional

Triton 64 - Caston 52 2OT

Kouts 66 - Fremont 62

Championship: Kouts vs. Triton

