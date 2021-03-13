Advertisement

Pet Vet: Avoiding dog bites

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Dogs are lovable and gentle, but at times they may be difficult to predict, or even dangerous.

A bite from a dog is tragic in so many different ways, so our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined Carly Miller to discuss ways to avoid bites, and create good canine citizens out of our dogs.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets or via email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

