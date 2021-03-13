Advertisement

One in hospital after crashing into trees at high speed

One person is in the hospital after his vehicle hit multiple trees in St. Joseph County.
One person is in the hospital after his vehicle hit multiple trees in St. Joseph County.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in the hospital after his vehicle hit multiple trees in St. Joseph County.

Authorities say the car was going south on Redwood at a high speed, when the driver lost control, hitting several trees before rolling over.

Only the driver was in the vehicle at the time.

Authorities say he was unconscious but breathing at the scene.

He’s in serious condition at the hospital.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Haylee was found dead inside a home in...
Community searching for answers in unexpected death of South Bend 2-year-old
Police lights
Police pursuit ends in crash; suspect arrested
A crash investigation is underway after a car rolled over in a roundabout in Granger Thursday.
Officials respond to rollover crash in roundabout
Family questions if authorities investigated properly
Family questioning if authorities handled Feb. 5 incident properly
The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday at State Road 933 and Brother Andre Drive,...
Officials respond after crash near Saint Mary’s College

Latest News

Community activist under fire for taking photos of deceased in undress
Community activist under fire for taking photos of deceased in various states of undress
Vaccine Tracker: Looking at scheduling concerns
Vaccine Tracker: County vaccine updates and digging into scheduling problems
16 News Now spoke with the Lakeshore Public School Superintendent and he says he’s angry about...
Lakeshore Public School teacher faces backlash for Facebook post
It’s been a year since schools first had to shut down because of the pandemic.
Schools reflect on lessons learned one year after shutdown