One in hospital after crashing into trees at high speed

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in the hospital after his vehicle hit multiple trees in St. Joseph County.

Authorities say the car was going south on Redwood at a high speed, when the driver lost control, hitting several trees before rolling over.

Only the driver was in the vehicle at the time.

Authorities say he was unconscious but breathing at the scene.

He’s in serious condition at the hospital.

