No. 9 Buckeyes edge No. 4 Michigan, make Big Ten title game

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Duane Washington Jr. scored 24 points and E.J. Liddell finished with 18 and No. 9 Ohio State held on for a 68-67 victory over No. 4 Michigan to reach the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

The Wolverines were led by Hunter Dickinson with 21 points and eight rebounds.

But Mike Smith’s long jumper with 2 seconds to go bounced off the back of the rim and time expired as the teams scrambled for the loose ball.

3/13/2021 3:53:08 PM (GMT -5:00)

