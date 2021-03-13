Advertisement

Missing six-year-old found dead in New Carlisle

Metro Homicide investigating death of 6-year-old in New Carlisle
Metro Homicide investigating death of 6-year-old in New Carlisle(KKTV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A missing six-year-old has been found dead in New Carlisle.

Per St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit:

Last evening 3/12/21 around 6:30 pm a six year old child was reported missing in the area  of Chapman St. in New Carlisle. At approximately 8:25 pm the child was located in a wooded area near Chapman. She was deceased. Due to the circumstances, CMHU was called to the scene to investigate. A fourteen year old suspect has been arrested. We are not releasing any names at this time or other details.

We are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call CMHU. An autopsy had been scheduled for Sunday morning. This is an open and active investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 16 News Now for updates.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash investigation is underway after a car rolled over in a roundabout in Granger Thursday.
Officials respond to rollover crash in roundabout
Police lights
Police pursuit ends in crash; suspect arrested
According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Haylee was found dead inside a home in...
Community searching for answers in unexpected death of South Bend 2-year-old
16 News Now spoke with the Lakeshore Public School Superintendent and he says he’s angry about...
Lakeshore Public School teacher faces backlash for Facebook post
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan: All adults eligible for vaccine April 5

Latest News

Beloved coach, educator honored at Friday night ceremony
Beloved coach, educator honored at Friday night ceremony
One person is in the hospital after his vehicle hit multiple trees in St. Joseph County.
One in hospital after crashing into trees at high speed
Community activist under fire for taking photos of deceased in undress
Community activist under fire for taking photos of deceased in various states of undress
Vaccine Tracker: Looking at scheduling concerns
Vaccine Tracker: County vaccine updates and digging into scheduling problems