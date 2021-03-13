Missing six-year-old found dead in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A missing six-year-old has been found dead in New Carlisle.

Per St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit:

Last evening 3/12/21 around 6:30 pm a six year old child was reported missing in the area of Chapman St. in New Carlisle. At approximately 8:25 pm the child was located in a wooded area near Chapman. She was deceased. Due to the circumstances, CMHU was called to the scene to investigate. A fourteen year old suspect has been arrested. We are not releasing any names at this time or other details.

We are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call CMHU. An autopsy had been scheduled for Sunday morning. This is an open and active investigation.

