Advertisement

Dog lost in New Mexico found 4 years later in Texas

By KRIS Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - A New Mexico family can’t believe the adventure their lost dog embarked when their poodle, Puppies, went missing.

Four years later, he finally turned up hundreds of miles away in Texas.

“We’re really excited to get him back home,” Aranza Delgado said.

Delgado had searched for six months when Puppies went missing. Eventually she gave up the search and hoped he found someone to care for him elsewhere.

“I was always hopeful that they would take care of him because he was a great dog,” she said.

That was until Peewee’s Pet Adoption World and Sanctuary in Corpus Christi, Texas, came across him.

“He was found on the streets, he had a chip, we called the chip company which gave us the name and telephone number of the owner,” shelter volunteer Ernie Cochran said.

Puppies has since had a checkup and is resting behind the scenes as the shelter works to get him back to New Mexico.

“The lady that I’ve been in contact with, she’s picking him up tomorrow when he’s ready to go and she’s going to keep him overnight and then eventually put him on the transport to get him back home,” Delgado said.

Her family is enthusiastic to be reunited with their old friend.

“He has a family that is waiting for him and a new human for him to meet, so hopefully he will enjoy the baby,” Delgado said.

Delgado said with the help of the community in Corpus Christi, they expect to be reunited with Puppies as early as Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KRIS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash investigation is underway after a car rolled over in a roundabout in Granger Thursday.
Officials respond to rollover crash in roundabout
Police lights
Police pursuit ends in crash; suspect arrested
According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Haylee was found dead inside a home in...
Community searching for answers in unexpected death of South Bend 2-year-old
16 News Now spoke with the Lakeshore Public School Superintendent and he says he’s angry about...
Lakeshore Public School teacher faces backlash for Facebook post
Community activist under fire for taking photos of deceased in undress
Community activist under fire for taking photos of deceased in various states of undress

Latest News

Lost New Mexico dog found 4 years later in Texas
Lost New Mexico dog found 4 years later in Texas
A bite from a dog is tragic in so many different ways, so our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined...
Pet Vet: Avoiding dog bites
Metro Homicide investigating death of 6-year-old in New Carlisle
Missing six-year-old found dead in New Carlisle
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Stay or go? Fence, Guard pose Capitol security questions