Dry and mild weekend

Calm weekend with temps around 50 degrees.
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
- Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday - be sure to SPRING FORWARD your clocks by one hour before you head to bed tonight! This will get a sunrise tomorrow around 8am and sunset around 8pm!

- We are dry all weekend with temps a bit above normal in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

- Rain, snow and sleet are possible on Monday into early Tuesday morning as temps fall.

- First day of spring is just a week away!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

