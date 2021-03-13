Dry and mild weekend

- Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday - be sure to SPRING FORWARD your clocks by one hour before you head to bed tonight! This will get a sunrise tomorrow around 8am and sunset around 8pm!

- We are dry all weekend with temps a bit above normal in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

- Rain, snow and sleet are possible on Monday into early Tuesday morning as temps fall.

- First day of spring is just a week away!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.