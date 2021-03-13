Driver killed in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are seeking answers after a man died in a Friday morning shooting. Just before 1:30 a.m., Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says officers responded to a shots fired call near Highland and McCord when they received another call to help a driver in the area of Highland and Hull.

At the second location, police discovered a crashed vehicle with a man unresponsive inside. Officers found the driver, the sole occupant, suffering with gunshot wounds. First aid was rendered; however, the driver passed away at the scene.

The driver has been identified as 29-year-old Tevin Glaspy of Benton Harbor. His family has been notified.

Anyone with information should contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293, Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 342-STOP (7867), or via the BHDPS app that can be found in cell phone app stores.

Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.