Butler scores 28, Dragic adds 25 as Heat beat Bulls 101-90

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Jimmy Butler scored 28 points against his former team, Goran Dragic added 20 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the Miami Heat beat the Chicago Bulls 101-90 for their ninth win in 10 games.

Butler, who played his first six seasons in Chicago, added eight assists.

Dragic finished one point shy of his season high thanks to a huge surge down the stretch, helping Miami come out on top on a night when both teams looked as if they were finishing back-to-backs.

The Heat improved to 20-18 after moving above .500 for the first time this season by beating Orlando on Thursday.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 30 points.

Lauri Markkanen scored 20.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/12/2021 11:37:07 PM (GMT -5:00)

