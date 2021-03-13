Beloved coach, educator honored at Friday night ceremony

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday night, Mishawaka High School honored longtime educator and coach, Gregg Smith, who died earlier this week after an accident at his home.

The ceremony took place at Steele Stadium, which was fitting considering Smith loved Friday nights at the football field.

Smith graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1993 and spent the last three decades giving back to the Mishawaka community.

He coached football and wrestling.

He was also chair of the science department and a National Honor Society faculty leader.

Smith spent this past year as an administrative intern at John Young Middle School.

Friends said Smith was the kind of guy who always went the extra mile.

His death is hitting the community hard.

School City of Mishawaka said counseling services are available for students and staff.

A GoFundMe has been set up.

