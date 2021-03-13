Advertisement

Beloved coach, educator honored at Friday night ceremony

By Monica Murphy
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday night, Mishawaka High School honored longtime educator and coach, Gregg Smith, who died earlier this week after an accident at his home.

The ceremony took place at Steele Stadium, which was fitting considering Smith loved Friday nights at the football field.

Smith graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1993 and spent the last three decades giving back to the Mishawaka community.

He coached football and wrestling.

He was also chair of the science department and a National Honor Society faculty leader.

Smith spent this past year as an administrative intern at John Young Middle School.

Friends said Smith was the kind of guy who always went the extra mile.

His death is hitting the community hard.

School City of Mishawaka said counseling services are available for students and staff.

A GoFundMe has been set up.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Haylee was found dead inside a home in...
Community searching for answers in unexpected death of South Bend 2-year-old
Police lights
Police pursuit ends in crash; suspect arrested
A crash investigation is underway after a car rolled over in a roundabout in Granger Thursday.
Officials respond to rollover crash in roundabout
Family questions if authorities investigated properly
Family questioning if authorities handled Feb. 5 incident properly
The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday at State Road 933 and Brother Andre Drive,...
Officials respond after crash near Saint Mary’s College

Latest News

One person is in the hospital after his vehicle hit multiple trees in St. Joseph County.
One in hospital after crashing into trees at high speed
Community activist under fire for taking photos of deceased in undress
Community activist under fire for taking photos of deceased in various states of undress
Vaccine Tracker: Looking at scheduling concerns
Vaccine Tracker: County vaccine updates and digging into scheduling problems
16 News Now spoke with the Lakeshore Public School Superintendent and he says he’s angry about...
Lakeshore Public School teacher faces backlash for Facebook post