2nd Chance: Poppy

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Meet Poppy!

Poppy is a fun-loving, 3-year-old girl who always has a smile on her face!

She loves playing outside in the sun, and thinks she’s a lap dog!

She loves climbing on people’s laps and giving kisses!

She knows how to sit, but it can be hard for her to contain her excitement!

If you want to adopt Poppy or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can visit their website at https://humanesocietystjc.org/.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.