Washington, Rozier help Hornets down Pistons 105-102

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - P.J Washington had 20 points and nine rebounds, Terry Rozier hit some big shots down the stretch and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 to get back to .500 for the first time since Jan. 13.

Rozier and Gordon Hayward each had 17 points and Cody Zeller chipped in with 15 points and a key rebound for Charlotte.

Rozier scored Charlotte’s final eight points.

jerami Grant had 32 points on 11-of-24 shooting for the Pistons.

3/11/2021 9:33:20 PM (GMT -5:00)