Visit Nappanee to host Shamrock Shakedown Saturday

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, head to downtown Nappanee.

Visit Nappanee will host the Shamrock Shakedown on Saturday.

Thirteen participating businesses will hide shamrocks around their shops and will offer prizes to those who find them.

Local business owners say this is a good way to bring more visitors to Nappanee.

“A lot of people don’t realize the cool stuff Nappanee has to offer,” said Cami Mechling, owner of Nappanee Artisan Market. “We have so many businesses now that people haven’t seen, so we want to have these kinds of events to get people into the businesses so they can see what they’re all about.”

