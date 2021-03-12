Vaccine Tracker: One year from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

On Thursday, we’re looking at what all has happened over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic that began on March 11th, 2020 when the World Health Organization announced that we were in the grips of a worldwide pandemic.

After one year the United States has seen 29,052,862 total cases of COVID-19. A staggering number of Americans have lost their lives to the virus, that figure now sits at 527,726 at the time this article was written.

Doctors I spoke with say with vaccination efforts ramping up there is hope for the future. So far, over 32 million Americans have been fully vaccinated with over 62 million having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“I’m very hopeful. I think these last two months in particular with the emergence of the vaccines, we’re really seeing a lot of significant improvements. I think we have a bigger and better understanding of ways to mitigate risk,” Dr. Michelle Bache says. She is the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Elkhart General Hospital.

Indiana has seen over 669,000 cases and over 12,000 deaths so far. Michigan has seen over 662,000 cases and over 16,000 deaths.

Despite those grim totals and loss of life from the virus there has been positive progress made here in Michiana with getting people vaccinated.

These percentages are from the beginning of January when the vaccination process first started, showing the amount of the population that was full vaccinated at the time:

January Vaccination in Michiana (WNDU)

Those are pretty low numbers, and just two months later we see big progress, these percentages are the latest data from March:

Latest vaccination numbers, percentage full vaccinated (WNDU)

You can see the big jump. Things are looking up in terms of vaccine supply with both Indiana and Michigan looking increasing their vaccine supplies and getting those into the arms of residents. One of the biggest jumps we have seen is in Pulaksi County where they now sit at 16% of residents fully vaccinated. They have had some concerns from those in the county about the possible side effects of the vaccine.

“That’s not something that lasts. You know, (only) 24 to 48 hours and it’s a good thing their immune system is working. So we just really have to educate. You know, we’re on a really good path. April 5th of 2020 was our first diagnosed case in our county, so to be where we’re at today is just phenomenal,” Andrea Keller says. She is the Pulaski County Health Nurse

We’ll keep you up to date on the latest developments in vaccine distribution, email us or message us on Facebook if you have something we can look into on the Vaccine Tracker segment.

