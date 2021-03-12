Schools reflect on lessons learned one year after shutdown

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been a year since schools first had to shut down because of the pandemic.

“I think the biggest thing that we’ve learned is that we can do it.” Coloma Community Schools Superintendent Dave Ehlers said.

Ehlers says his district has maintained a can-do attitude this past year in dealing with the pandemic.

“We’ve just adjusted everything, and life goes on. And I think those are the huge lessons that everyone is going to take away from this. Okay, take a deep breath. How do we get around this? How do we do this still?” Ehlers said.

Coloma Schools have been in-person since the start of this school year, and Ehlers says there have been changes brought on by the pandemic that schools want to keep moving forward, like elementary students eating lunch in their classroom.

“That’s one of the ones that the principals have pointed to as behaviors are better in the afternoon because of those kinds of things. So there are some things that we’ve learned that will probably help us in the long run,” Ehlers said.

For South Bend Schools, Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings says students, teachers and staff have learned how to pivot and continue working hard in the process.

“I’m just proud of our students and I’m proud of our teachers who have found a way to continue school,” Cummings said.

Cummings says the pandemic has taught new ways to connect with students and families to still provide the support needed.

“We’ve had teachers and staff who have called home, who have emailed parents, who have taken their own time throughout their day, extended their day, to connect with students,” Cummings said.

Both superintendents say the past year has been a group effort.

“We’re still looking at ways to take care of our kids even as we see the end in sight,” Ehlers said.

“It’s taken an entire district to make sure our students have been cared for and educated in the past year,” Cummings said.

Both superintendents say the community support they’ve received throughout the past crazy year has been amazing, and it truly takes a village.

