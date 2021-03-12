Advertisement

Red Wings hold-off Lightning 6-4 for rare victory

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Anthony Mantha scored a tiebreaking goal late in the first period, Jonathan Bernier stopped a season-high 40 shots and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4.

Brayden Point scored twice in a 1:14 stretch late in the game to pull the Lightning within one before they gave up an empty-net goal to Vladislav Namestnikov.

Tampa Bay entered the game 19-0-1 against the Red Wings over the last five years, and its 20-game point streak was the longest in franchise history against a team.

Detroit had lost four straight overall.

3/11/2021 10:31:23 PM (GMT -5:00)

