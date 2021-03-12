Police pursuit ends in crash; suspect arrested

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person ended up in jail Thursday night after a police pursuit ends with a crash on State Road 2.

According to police dispatch, AT 7:47 p.m., a pursuit began on U.S. 20, at Ironwood Road, and eventually came to an end at U.S. 2 and Pine Road.

The suspect in the pursuit struck another person’s car.

After arresting the suspect, officers searched through the vehicle and found drugs inside the car.

