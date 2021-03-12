Advertisement

Officials respond to rollover crash in roundabout

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash investigation is underway after a car rolled over in a roundabout in Granger Thursday.

First responders were called to the scene of Fir and Brick Road.

One car was heading north on Fir Road while another vehicle heading west on Brick.

Authorities say the northbound car collided with the westbound car, with the northbound car rolling over.

No one was injured.

