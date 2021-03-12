Advertisement

Michigan reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,403 more cases Friday

There have been 15,736 deaths and 605,778 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 15,736 deaths and 605,778 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 7 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,403 more cases on Friday.

There have been 15,736 deaths and 605,778 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 23* more coronavirus deaths and 1,486 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 16 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 2,316 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 29* more coronavirus deaths and 954 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 8 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths and 1,960* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (03/08/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, March 6th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 980 per day.

Berrien County has had 221 (+1) deaths and 11,897 (+27) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 66 (+1) deaths and 4,184 (+27) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 87 (+0) deaths and 4,888 (+15) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Haylee was found dead inside a home in...
Community searching for answers in unexpected death of South Bend 2-year-old
Police lights
Police pursuit ends in crash; suspect arrested
A crash investigation is underway after a car rolled over in a roundabout in Granger Thursday.
Officials respond to rollover crash in roundabout
Family questions if authorities investigated properly
Family questioning if authorities handled Feb. 5 incident properly
The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday at State Road 933 and Brother Andre Drive,...
Officials respond after crash near Saint Mary’s College

Latest News

Coronavirus trends heading in positive direction for St. Joseph County
Vaccine
Conflict grows between US and allies over vaccine supply
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, ventilator tubes are attached to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans ‘must remain vigilant’