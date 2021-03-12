Advertisement

Michigan: All adults eligible for vaccine April 5

Coronavirus in Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan says all residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden.

People age 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will qualify starting March 22.

Two days later, March 24, a regional mass vaccination site will open at Detroit’s Ford Field to administer an additional 6,000 doses every day for two months.

The U.S. is expecting to have enough doses for adults by the end of May, but the process of actually administering doses will take time.

