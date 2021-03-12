Medical Moment: Spit test to catch concussions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Up to three million sports-related concussions happen each year.

They occur in every sport, at every level of play.

In today’s Medical Moment, a new test that could confirm concussions right from the sidelines.

Despite an increase in awareness and response, there were 224 reported concussions in the NFL during the 2019 season.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, scientists are developing a saliva test that could mean an almost instant diagnosis for athletes at all levels.

Doctors say this test will be game changing not only for trainers, but also by emergency responders at the scene of an accident, or even by army medics on a battlefield.

