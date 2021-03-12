Advertisement

McDermott, No. 17 Creighton rout Butler 87-56 in Big East

Bryce Nze had 21 points to lead Butler, which trailed by 33 in the second half.
Sunday's basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and the Eastern Illinois Panthers is...
Sunday's basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and the Eastern Illinois Panthers is postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.(wndu)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - With coach Greg McDermott back on the bench after a one-game suspension, No. 17 Creighton cruised into the semifinals of the Big East Tournament with an 87-56 victory against Butler. The second-seeded Bluejays advanced to face Connecticut or DePaul on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Creighton is in the semifinals for the third time since joining the conference in 2013 and first time since 2017. Damien Jefferson scored 11 points in the first eight minutes and Marcus Zegarowski led the Bluejays with 18. Bryce Nze had 21 points to lead Butler, which trailed by 33 in the second half.

