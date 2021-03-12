Lakeland Magic win NBA G League title, beating Delaware; Marian grad Devin Cannady wins MVP

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Former Princeton guard and Marian Knights alum Devin Cannady scored 22 points and the Lakeland Magic won the NBA G League championship Thursday, beating the Delaware Blue Coats 97-78 at Walt Disney World Resort.

Cannady was named the G League Finals MVP.

Cannady was 9 of 16 from the field, hitting 4 of 9 3-pointers in the finale of the eight-team, single-elimination tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Former Arkansas-Little Rock guard Rayjon Tucker led Delaware with 20 points.

Lakeland was seeded sixth in the playoffs after completing regular-season play 9-6.

The Magic opened the playoffs Monday with a 139-110 victory over Erie and beat Santa Cruz 108-96 on Tuesday in the semifinals.

3/11/2021 6:33:59 PM (GMT -5:00)