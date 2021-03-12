Advertisement

Lakeland Magic win NBA G League title, beating Delaware; Marian grad Devin Cannady wins MVP

Former Princeton guard and Marian Knights alum Devin Cannady scored 22 points and the Lakeland...
Former Princeton guard and Marian Knights alum Devin Cannady scored 22 points and the Lakeland Magic won the NBA G League championship Thursday, beating the Delaware Blue Coats 97-78 at Walt Disney World Resort.(WNDU)
By Associated Press and Megan Smedley
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Former Princeton guard and Marian Knights alum Devin Cannady scored 22 points and the Lakeland Magic won the NBA G League championship Thursday, beating the Delaware Blue Coats 97-78 at Walt Disney World Resort.

Cannady was named the G League Finals MVP.

Cannady was 9 of 16 from the field, hitting 4 of 9 3-pointers in the finale of the eight-team, single-elimination tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Former Arkansas-Little Rock guard Rayjon Tucker led Delaware with 20 points.

Lakeland was seeded sixth in the playoffs after completing regular-season play 9-6.

The Magic opened the playoffs Monday with a 139-110 victory over Erie and beat Santa Cruz 108-96 on Tuesday in the semifinals.

3/11/2021 6:33:59 PM (GMT -5:00)

