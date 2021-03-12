Advertisement

Indiana could see $5.8 billion in new COVID relief money

The Flag of Indiana
The Flag of Indiana(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana officials haven’t yet described any big plans for the influx of federal money expected from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that Congress approved this week.

Preliminary estimates show roughly $5.8 billion will be directed toward Indiana.

The governor’s office says about $3 billion would go to state government, and $2.6 billion to cities and counties.

State lawmakers want to have a say in how that money will be spent, in contrast to the $2.4 billion in pandemic relief funding allocated to Indiana last year that was handled by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration.

