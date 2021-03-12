Hoosier Lottery focusing on ‘positive’ gambling

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - March is National Problem Gambling Awareness Month and the Hoosier Lottery has launched a campaign focused on playing positive, which includes a free quiz on their website.

We recently zoomed with executive director Sarah Taylor to discuss the campaign.

“With that Positive Play, it’s about knowing your game, setting a limit and keeping it fun. It helps you assess your behaviors regarding lottery play, so just visit our website where you’ll find the quiz and other tools including videos like an odds video to learn more about odds,” Taylor says.

Players can access the new Positive Play Quiz at hoosierlottery.com.

And if you have concerns about gambling, you can call 1-800-994-8448.

That number is also on the back of all tickets.

