Harris scores 24, 76ers beat Bulls 127-105 without 2 stars

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Tobias Harris scored 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 127-105 even though they were missing stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons for contact tracing.

With Harris leading a balanced attack, the Sixers had more than enough to get by without their two best players.

Dwight Howard scored a season-high 18 and grabbed 12 rebounds. Furkan Korkmaz added 16 points, and Tony Bradley scored a season-high 14 on 7-for-7 shooting.

The 6-foot-10 center also got this shoutout on Twitter from Embiid during the game: “That’s it!!! I’ve seen enough. Build around Tony Bradley sixers”.

Lauri Markkanen, back from a sprained right shoulder, led Chicago with 23 points.

3/11/2021 10:35:33 PM (GMT -5:00)

