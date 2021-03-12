Dry and Mostly Sunny End to the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FIRDAY: Waking up to temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. A much chillier morning than the past few. Lots of sunshine will warm up into the lower 50s this afternoon. High of 52.

FIRDAY NIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear with a few high clouds. We will have another night where temperatures will likely drop below freezing across the area. Lows in the middle to upper 20s. Low of 27.

SATURDAY: Few high clouds with still lots of sunshine to begin the weekend! Temperatures will top out near 50 degrees in the afternoon. A nice early spring weekend. High of 50.

SUNDAY: Clouds begin to move in with some peaks of sunshine throughout the day. We will remain dry through the end of the weekend. Temperatures will remain mild, highs in the low 50s. High of 52.

LONGE RANGE: Monday brings a chance for rain/snow showers during the morning and the early afternoon. Then warm air dominates and changes any mixed precipitation to all rain. Temperatures will remain in the 40s through next week with more chances for some rain showers by Thursday. Right now, our first official day of spring looks dry and mild. We will watch as we get closer.

SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK MARCH 14-20: Join Matt every morning next week to learn about a different type of severe weather and how you can prepare for these types of bad weather ahead of spring. Topics include thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail, flooding, winds and the difference between a watch ad a warning! Monday we will look at severe thunderstorms!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, March 11TH 2021

Thursday’s High: 65

Thursday’s Low: 37

Precipitation: 0.01″

