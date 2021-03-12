Advertisement

Coronavirus trends heading in positive direction for St. Joseph County

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now, trends are moving in the right direction in St. Joseph County as vaccine rollout continues.

So far, about 50,000 people have had their first dose of the vaccine and about 29,000 are fully vaccinated.

Officials also believe eligibility will expand over the next month or so.

But it’s not all good news today, with the first confirmed case of the U.K. variant in the county.

Officials say it’s important to continue wearing a mask and distancing.

“For me what it does is underscore the importance of continuing to ahead to masking and physical distancing and things like that. We need to operate on the assumption if you are gathered in a group or gathered with people outside your household that someone in that group could be infected and they could be infected with the variants,” says Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joseph County’s deputy health officer.

Officials are also grateful for Meijer, as they’re helping vaccinate teachers in our area through the federal program.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Haylee was found dead inside a home in...
Community searching for answers in unexpected death of South Bend 2-year-old
Police lights
Police pursuit ends in crash; suspect arrested
A crash investigation is underway after a car rolled over in a roundabout in Granger Thursday.
Officials respond to rollover crash in roundabout
Family questions if authorities investigated properly
Family questioning if authorities handled Feb. 5 incident properly
The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday at State Road 933 and Brother Andre Drive,...
Officials respond after crash near Saint Mary’s College

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan: All adults eligible for vaccine April 5
Vaccine Tracker: One Year Later
Vaccine Tracker: One year from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
Indiana COVID-19 update on Wednesday March 10, 2021.
Vaccine Tracker: Indiana expands vaccine eligibility to teachers
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is updating residents on the state's response to the pandemic.
Michigan 10th nationwide for vaccine distribution