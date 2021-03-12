Coronavirus trends heading in positive direction for St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now, trends are moving in the right direction in St. Joseph County as vaccine rollout continues.

So far, about 50,000 people have had their first dose of the vaccine and about 29,000 are fully vaccinated.

Officials also believe eligibility will expand over the next month or so.

But it’s not all good news today, with the first confirmed case of the U.K. variant in the county.

Officials say it’s important to continue wearing a mask and distancing.

“For me what it does is underscore the importance of continuing to ahead to masking and physical distancing and things like that. We need to operate on the assumption if you are gathered in a group or gathered with people outside your household that someone in that group could be infected and they could be infected with the variants,” says Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joseph County’s deputy health officer.

Officials are also grateful for Meijer, as they’re helping vaccinate teachers in our area through the federal program.

