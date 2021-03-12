Advertisement

Blackhawks score on 4 of first 8 shots, beat Stars 4-2

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - Carl Soderberg and Alex DeBrincat scored power-play goals in the second period and the Chicago Blackhawks scored on four of their first eight shots in a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Thirty-seven-year-old defenseman Duncan Keith had his first goal in exactly a calendar year, Dominik Kubalik also scored and rookie Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves.

Patrick Kane and Adam Boqvist each had two assists to help the Blackhawks close their four games in Dallas this season at 3-1-0. In the opener of the two-game series Tuesday night, the Stars beat the Blackhawks 6-1.

Roope Hintz and John Klingberg scored for the Stars.

