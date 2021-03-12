Bears reward Santos with 5-year, $16 million deal

CHICAGO (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Bears have rewarded kicker Cairo Santos for a club-record season by agreeing to a five-year, $16 million contract. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. The contract is voidable to a three-year deal at $11 million maximum. Santos made 30 of 32 field goals and 36 of 37 extra points after Eddy Pineiro injured his groin in August. Santos set a franchise record for consecutive field goals made and gave the Bears the stability they’d been seeking since they cut Robbie Gould before the 2016 season.

