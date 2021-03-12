4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize

DETROIT (AP) - Four people in a suburban Detroit lottery club have won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot and will share $557 million after taxes.

Officials made the announcement Friday, nearly two months after the Jan. 22 drawing.

The winners chose the lump sum option, which means an immediate payment of $776 million.

After taxes, it amounts to $557 million for the four.

Their names weren’t released.

They have a lottery club in Oakland County called Wolverine FLL Club and had the single jackpot-winning ticket from the drawing.

Their attorney, Kurt Panouses, says the winners plan to stay humble and “pay it forward through charitable giving” in southeastern Michigan.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)