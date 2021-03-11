Advertisement

Zimmer Incorporated workers eligible for trade adjustment benefits

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - In Warsaw, Zimmer Incorporated workers are now eligible for trade adjustment benefits.

Any worker who was laid off from the finance, HR, and global customer operations divisions at Zimmer on or after February 12, 2020, or any worker scheduled to be laid off before March 3, 2023 is eligible to apply.

Services and benefits include training, income support, job-search and relocation allowances, and health care tax credit.

For more information, click this link.

You can also call 317-954-2242, or email TradeActPetitions@dwd.in.gov.

