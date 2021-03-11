Vaccine Tracker: Indiana expands vaccine eligibility to teachers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -For Wednesday’s Vaccine Tracker we’re taking a deep-dive into the latest COVID-19 update from the State of Indiana.

Here are some of the big takeaways from that update that includes some great news for those of you that work in education:

Starting on Monday, teachers and staff, Pre-K through 12, will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This will include school staff such as aides, janitors, support staff, cafeteria workers, as well as janitors. Indiana first said no to offering the vaccine to school staff, choosing to focus more on high-risk, older populations.

Indiana also including new comorbidities to eligibility list. You can see those conditions here:

Comorbidities (WNDU)

Governor Eric Holcomb says that expanding vaccines to teachers and school staff could limit access to those with comorbid diagnoses that make them more at-risk for COVID-19. The direction to expand eligibility to teachers coming from the Biden Administration.

“They have also since directed, required, states to prioritize teachers, so that will have an impact getting to that list of folks with comorbidities,” Governor Holcomb says.

The State Department of Health also discussing vaccine supply and COVID case trends in the Hoosier state. Indiana just received its 2 millionth dose of coronavirus vaccine this week. COVID deaths, hospitalizations, and daily case rates continue to decline, but officials stress that even as vaccination rolls on residents still need to wear a mask and social distance. Dr. Kristina Box says that those mitigation strategies will stay in place until a strong majority of Hoosiers get vaccinated, adding that getting vaccinated is not a green light to attend large gatherings and let one’s guard down.

Health officials also talking about how 11% of the state is now fully vaccinated, with 744,712 total. In terms of first doses administered in Indiana, that figure is 1,178,265. More mass vaccination sites are being planned for Indiana with one scheduled for Notre Dame on March 26th and 27th; the state sending 13,000 doses to the university.

According to the health department over 16,000 people were vaccinated at the mass vaccination site at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this past Friday to Monday.

Plans are in the works to expand eligibility to those aged 40-49 but that is dependent on more doses coming into the state.

“We were notified that we would be receiving an additional 16,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, and we are still not certain when we will receive additional Johnson and Johnson vaccine. So we’re being careful with the 54,000 doses we received initially,” Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana Chief Medical Officer says.

We’ll keep an eye on the progress with that single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Email us or send us a facebook message if there is a topic you want us to dig into on the Vaccine Tracker segment.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.