SR 933 blocked after crash near Saint Mary’s College
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - State Road 933 is blocked between Douglas and Dorr roads after a crash near The Inn at Saint Mary’s.
It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday at State Road 933 and Brother Andre Drive.
Two SUVs were involved.
At least one person was taken away by an ambulance to be checked out.
We have a crew at the scene, and we’ll bring you updates on air and online as we learn more.
