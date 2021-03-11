SR 933 blocked after crash near Saint Mary’s College

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - State Road 933 is blocked between Douglas and Dorr roads after a crash near The Inn at Saint Mary’s.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday at State Road 933 and Brother Andre Drive.

Two SUVs were involved.

At least one person was taken away by an ambulance to be checked out.

We have a crew at the scene, and we’ll bring you updates on air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.